UrduPoint.com

UN Deplores Myanmar Junta's 'politically-motivated' Suu Kyi Conviction

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:03 PM

UN deplores Myanmar junta's 'politically-motivated' Suu Kyi conviction

The UN rights chief on Monday slammed the Myanmar junta over the conviction and sentencing of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison, and demanded her release

Geneva, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The UN rights chief on Monday slammed the Myanmar junta over the conviction and sentencing of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison, and demanded her release.

"The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically-motivated," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

Related Topics

United Nations San Myanmar Court

Recent Stories

Russia Expresses Concerns to India Over US Actions ..

Russia Expresses Concerns to India Over US Actions, AUKUS in Asia-Pacific - Lavr ..

3 minutes ago
 Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for four years

Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for four years

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Sees US Attempts to Undermine Russia, India ..

Moscow Sees US Attempts to Undermine Russia, India Cooperation on S-400 Systems ..

3 minutes ago
 ANF sizes 2285 kg drugs valuing US168 mln dollars, ..

ANF sizes 2285 kg drugs valuing US168 mln dollars, arrests 30 peddlers

3 minutes ago
 KP food policy aims to ensure availability of nut ..

KP food policy aims to ensure availability of nutritious food : Atif Khan

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army organises free medial camp in North ..

Pakistan Army organises free medial camp in North Waziristan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.