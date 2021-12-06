The UN rights chief on Monday slammed the Myanmar junta over the conviction and sentencing of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison, and demanded her release

Geneva, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The UN rights chief on Monday slammed the Myanmar junta over the conviction and sentencing of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison, and demanded her release.

"The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically-motivated," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.