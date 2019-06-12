UrduPoint.com
UN Deploys Fact-Finding Mission In Mali Following Deadly Attack - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The UN stabilization mission in Mali has deployed a fact-finding team on the ground following the deadly attack on a village that killed at least 95 civilians, Secretary-General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The UN mission has deployed a human rights fact-finding mission comprised of human rights officers, UN police and forensic and ballistic experts, and it continues to assist the Malian prosecutor in launching an investigation," Dujarric said.

The attack took place on Sunday in the village of Sobanou-Kou in the Mopti region in central Mali.

The village was home to some 300 people.

According to the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), a majority of the victims were women and children, and many civilians remain missing.

No individual or group has so far taken responsibility for the attack, according to media reports.

The recent violence took place just three months after more than 130 people were killed in an attack on the village of Ogossagou Peulh in the Mopti region.

