UN Deploys Team to Enhance Security, Probe Attack on Peacekeepers in Abyei - Spokesman

The United Nations Interim Security Force (UNISFA) for Abyei has deployed personnel to strengthen security and investigate an attack in which one peacekeeper was killed and a soldier severely injured, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday

"The UN Mission has deployed peacekeepers to the area to enhance security and determine the circumstances behind yesterday's attack," Haq told reporters.

On Monday, at least five more civilians, including two women and an eight-month-old baby, were killed in the attack by unnamed armed men on a market in the Abyei region located between Sudan and South Sudan.

South Sudan broke away from Sudan after a decades-long civil war in 2011, but its independence did not put an end to its internal conflict. Fighting flared up in South Sudan in 2013, forcing 2.3 million to flee abroad and displacing 1.9 million others inside the country.

A power-sharing agreement between the South Sudanese government and opposition was reached last September. The parties in May extended a deadline to form a coalition for a duration of six months.