UN Despairs That Many More Deaths Will Follow From COVID-19 Pandemic - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that the global death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) would increase and especially in the most vulnerable countries.

"COVID-19 continues its path of worsening destruction. We mourn the lives lost - more than 200,000," Guterres said in a press briefing.

"We despair that many more will follow, particularly in places least able to cope."

Guterres expressed concern about a lack of solidarity with developing countries in equipping them to respond to the COVID-19 health crisis and to address the negative economic and social consequences from the pandemic.

Guterres also called on international donors to fully fund the $2 billion Global Humanitarian Response Plan launched earlier in the year to support vulnerable populations. A total of $1 billion has already been pledged toward the plan.