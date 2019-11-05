UrduPoint.com
UN Determined To Move Forward On Paris Climate Agreement Despite US Pullout - Spokesman

Tue 05th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

UN Determined to Move Forward on Paris Climate Agreement Despite US Pullout - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The United Nations will continue to advance the Paris Climate Agreement despite the United States official announcement to withdraw from the accord, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington had officially notified the United Nations of its intention to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement in one year.

"The US official notification of its withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement had been announced and, therefore, was expected," Dujarric said. "Our determination to move forward on the implementation of the Paris Agreement remains unchanged.

"

Dujarric pointed out the United Nations continues to encourage states to actively engage in the upcoming Climate Change Conference scheduled for in December in Madrid, Spain, to address and defeat climate change.

In 2017, the Trump administration announced it intended to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement as soon as it was legally allowed to proceed.

The landmark climate accord, signed in Paris in 2015, aims to keep the raise in global temperature to below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by engaging governments committing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

