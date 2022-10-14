UN Determining What Positive Role to Play in Ukraine Moving Forward - Spokesperson

UrduPoint.com

The United Nations is in touch with the parties to the conflict in Ukraine as it seeks ways to play a positive role moving forward, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday

"The United Nations continues to be in touch with the parties to see what positive role we can play to move forward," Haq said during a press briefing.

However, the parties to the conflict in Ukraine do not seem to be ready to bridge their differences at present, Haq added.

The United Nations has so far reached out to the governments of Ukraine and Russia as well as has worked hard on reaching the grain exports agreement, which establishes a safe route for exporting grain - and fertilizer - via the Black Sea.

Recently, Russia has accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of taking the side of the collective West and expressed deep dissatisfaction with Guterres' role that effectively undermines his supposed position of impartiality.

