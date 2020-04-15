UN Did Not Receive Advance Notice of US Decision to Freeze WHO Funding - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington had not notified in advance the United Nations on its decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Washington had not notified in advance the United Nations on its decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump announced his decision to suspend funding to the WHO Tuesday, shortly after criticizing its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"I'm not aware that we have received any official notification for that," Dujarric told reporters responding to a corresponding question.

The spokesman reiterated Guterres' position on Tuesday, in which he expressed full support for the "critical work" that the WHO is undertaking to battle COVID-19 worldwide. The UN chief also pointed out that that now is not the time to reduce resources for the organization.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier on Wednesday said he regretted Trump's decision to cut support to the agency.