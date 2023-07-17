Open Menu

UN Diplomat On Kiev's Push For Grain Exports Without Russia: Deal Ended, New Talks Needed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 09:14 PM

UN Diplomat on Kiev's Push for Grain Exports Without Russia: Deal Ended, New Talks Needed

Continuing grain exports via the Black Sea corridor will require new negotiations because Russia's exit terminated the grain deal, a UN diplomat told Sputnik, after Volodymyr Zelenskyy "instructed" his team to reach out to the UN and Turkey to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative without Moscow

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Continuing grain exports via the Black Sea corridor will require new negotiations because Russia's exit terminated the grain deal, a UN diplomat told Sputnik, after Volodymyr Zelenskyy "instructed" his team to reach out to the UN and Turkey to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative without Moscow.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed by three parties (Russia, Ukraine and Turkey). Paragraph H allows for one party to withdraw which then ends the deal. Any other initiative would have to be negotiated between willing parties," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey

Recent Stories

Power outages badly impacts business activities: N ..

Power outages badly impacts business activities: Nizam Arain

10 minutes ago
 Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's ..

Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's Maduro - Novak

10 minutes ago
 Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Goo ..

Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Google's Online File Scanner

10 minutes ago
 PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

10 minutes ago
 North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue Wi ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue With US

15 minutes ago
 Traffic police directed for enhanced public servic ..

Traffic police directed for enhanced public services and convenience to citizens ..

15 minutes ago
NEPRA celebrates women leadership

NEPRA celebrates women leadership

3 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city cou ..

Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city council

3 minutes ago
 Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population ' ..

Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population 'Well-Documented' - UN

3 minutes ago
 Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

3 minutes ago
 KP police stand strong against terrorism: kill 156 ..

KP police stand strong against terrorism: kill 156 terrorists, POs in last six m ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance t ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance to launch Employee Protection I ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World