UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Continuing grain exports via the Black Sea corridor will require new negotiations because Russia's exit terminated the grain deal, a UN diplomat told Sputnik, after Volodymyr Zelenskyy "instructed" his team to reach out to the UN and Turkey to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative without Moscow.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed by three parties (Russia, Ukraine and Turkey). Paragraph H allows for one party to withdraw which then ends the deal. Any other initiative would have to be negotiated between willing parties," the diplomat said.