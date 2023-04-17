UrduPoint.com

UN Disappointed By Sudanese Clashes, Nation 'Going Backwards' - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 11:14 PM

UN Disappointed by Sudanese Clashes, Nation 'Going Backwards' - Spokesman

The United Nations expresses shock and disappointment in connection with ongoing fighting in Sudan and views the developments as a step backwards for the political transition in the country, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United Nations expresses shock and disappointment in connection with ongoing fighting in Sudan and views the developments as a step backwards for the political transition in the country, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"I think from here it's (reaction) one of shock, of tragic disappointment in the sense that we are going backwards on the political transition," Dujarric told a briefing.

Clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in the country's capital, Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace had been taken over.

