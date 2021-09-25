UN Disarmament Chief Certain of Russia, US Reaching New Strategic Deal Within 5 Years

UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told Sputnik on Saturday that she is optimistic about Russia and the United States agreeing on a new strategic deal before the extended New START Treaty expires in five years

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told Sputnik on Saturday that she is optimistic about Russia and the United States agreeing on a new strategic deal before the extended New START Treaty expires in five years.

When asked whether the two nuclear powers come to an agreement on the issue within the next five years, Nakamitsu said: "Yes, of course."

"I mean, one of the key parts of their negotiations is to come up with a successor arrangement for the New Start. So we definitely do hope that they will come to an agreement as quickly as possible," she said.

The United Nations is encouraged that Moscow and Washington are engaged in strategic talks on a regular basis, Nakamitsu continued.

"I think it's very encouraging that they are engaged on the regular basis," she pointed out. "They seem to be very serious about discussions. They both say it's a difficult process but they seem to be very genuinely committed so we are very encouraged by that."

In February, Russia and the United States agreed to extend New START for another five years without any renegotiation of its terms. The treaty is now set to expire on February 5, 2026. It is currently the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force.