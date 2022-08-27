UN Disarmament Chief Disappointed With Failure of NPT Conference to Adopt Final Document

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu expressed disappointment on Saturday that the parties to the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) could not adopt the draft final document.

On Friday, the conference was unable to adopt the final document due to discrepancies between the parties, for which the West blamed Russia, while Moscow accused the Western states of the politicization of their position and false statements on Ukraine.

"Obviously, I was disappointed at the outcome, which meant that the 10th review conference of the state parties was not able to adopt the draft final document by consensus," Nakamitsu told a press conference.

Nakamitsu previously said that participants of the conference had failed to adopt the final document primarily over disagreements on the Ukrainian issue.