UN Disarmament Chief Says World Needs Multilateral Discussions on Hypersonics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The world should seriously think about launching multilateral talks on hypersonic technology, UN Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, said on Monday.

"One area that has always been in my view ... has not been sufficiently is the missiles," Nakamitsu said.

"We all see that news of hypersonic weapon, hypersonic missiles being tested in different parts of the world. That's also new technological development in the whole area of missiles. We don't have a global norm. At the moment we do not have multilateral discussions taking place, and I think this is an area where we need to start having some serious reflections on."