UN Disarmament Commission Session to Take Place 'On or Before' April 6 - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The UN Disarmament Commission organizational session was rescheduled on Friday over the US government's failure to issue a visa to a Russian diplomat and will take place on or before April 6, according to a statement by the United Nations Department of Global Communications.

Earlier on Friday, the Disarmament Commission was yet again unable to proceed with electing a chair and other officers as well as attend other organizational matters. The Commission decided on February 18 to postpone the meeting by ten days because of the United States' denial to issue a visa to the head of the Russian delegation.

"Commission's next meeting [will take place] on or before 6 April 2020," the statement said.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy proposed postponing the meeting for a "reasonable time" to allow the US government more time to address the visa issue and comply with its obligations under the host country agreement.

The host country agreement stipulates the United States must not impose any obstacles on the movement to or from the UN headquarters in New York of officials from member states who seek to attend United Nations' events, and should promptly issue them visas.