Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:00 AM

UN Disarmament Commission's Session Postponed to 2021 Over COVID-19 - General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The United Nations General Assembly has pushed back the organizational session of the UN Disarmament Commission to 2021 in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

The new date will be set during the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Prior to the new delay, the commission already deferred the start of its 2020 session in February. Back then, it was due to the US government's failure to issue a visa to the head of the Russian delegation.

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted the UN headquarters in New York to cancel or postpone a number of events.

Some of the events have come as scheduled, albeit in a shortened form, as was the case with the session of the Commission on the Status of Women in March, which was cut to a one-day event.

Several employees at the UN headquarters in New York have already tested positive for COVID-19. A clean-up has been held in the building. Diplomats are recommended to work remotely and hold meetings via a video conference.

