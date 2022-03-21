UN Dissembled Violations of Prisoner of War Rights in Ukraine for 8 Years - Ombudswoman

International organizations, including the United Nations, have been turning a blind eye to the violations of the rights of prisoners of war (POW) in Ukraine over the past several years, DPR Human Rights Commissioner Daria Morozova told Sputnik on Monday

"Where are the international organizations? Why do I not hear anything? But I am sure that in the course of eight years the International Committee of the Red Cross has been visiting prisoners, and the UN Human Rights Council has attempted to monitor the rights of captured. Why do I not see any statements of the international organizations now? Why does not the UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) condemn Kiev's actions regarding the prisoners of war?," Morozova said.

The ombudswoman went on to say that this is a violation of the Third Geneva Convention.

"Why are there no calls to at least establish some legal framework? The neutrality of this international community, which has been on display in the DPR for the last eight years, is called into question," Morozova added.

On March 10, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) addressed the Ukrainian security services, raising concerns over the posting of images and videos of Russian captives and questioning the compliance of such actions with the Geneva Convention. According to HRW, the Ukrainian security services have posted dozens of videos with captured Russian soldiers; some video exhibits captives being interrogated while bound. Most of the soldiers clearly show their faces, provide their Names or other personal information, such as dates of birth and parents' names.

The Third Geneva Convention, enacted in 1929, aims to uphold the rights of POWs, stipulating that they must be treated humanely and be protected from any act of violence as well as from intimidation, insults and "public curiosity."