UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The UN Security Council did not adopt the humanitarian resolution drafted by Russia calling for a negotiated ceasefire in Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Russia and China voted in favor of the resolution while 13 other members of the UN Security Council, including the United States, United Kingdom and France - abstained from voting on Russia's draft resolution, and no countries voted against it.

The resolution condemns all violations of international humanitarian law and human rights, including the Geneva Conventions.

It also demands respect and protection for all medical and humanitarian personnel exclusively engaged in medical and related duties in Ukraine.

The UN Security Council has recently held a series of discussions about the situation in Ukraine amid Russia's special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify that country after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.