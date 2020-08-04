UN Does Not Know if Beirut Blasts Were Man-Made or Accidental - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The United Nations is withholding comment on a massive explosion in Beirut because the organization does not yet know whether the blast was accidental or deliberate, spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Tuesday.

"We do not have information about what has happened precisely, what has caused this, whether it's an accidental or man-made act," Haq said. He added that the UN would withhold comment until more information is available.

A huge explosion ripped through the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, blowing out windows throughout the city and leaving hundreds wounded, according to local health officials.