UN Donates 1 Mln USD To Namibia For Combating Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 03:46 PM

UN donates 1 mln USD to Namibia for combating climate change

The United Nations (UN) on Wednesday donated 15 million Namibian dollars (1 million U.S. dollars) to Namibia to assist the country in combating climate change

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The United Nations (UN) on Wednesday donated 15 million Namibian Dollars (1 million U.S. dollars) to Namibia to assist the country in combating climate change.

"The UN joins member states in finding ways of combating climate change.

We are in full support together with our agencies in finding ways to fight challenges associated with climate change," said UN representative to Namibia Rachel Odede.

UN's grant comes at a time when Namibia has experienced persistent drought for years. Last month, the Namibian government declared a state of emergency over drought.

