UN donates hygiene supplies to disabled people in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The United Nations has donated hygiene supplies to people with disabilities in Mongolia on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), local media reported on Friday.

As many as 400 kits, provided by the United Nations Population Fund and worth 44.4 million Mongolian tugriks (some 15,500 U.S.

Dollars), contain necessities such as diapers, hand sanitizers, dry and wet tissues, underwear and socks for handicapped people who need constant care, the country's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection said in a statement.

The IDPD is observed every year on Dec. 3 to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

Mongolia, with a population of 3.2 million, has more than 100,000 people with disabilities, according to the National Statistics Office.