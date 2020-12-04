UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Donates Hygiene Supplies To Disabled People In Mongolia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:14 PM

UN donates hygiene supplies to disabled people in Mongolia

The United Nations has donated hygiene supplies to people with disabilities in Mongolia on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), local media reported on Friday

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The United Nations has donated hygiene supplies to people with disabilities in Mongolia on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), local media reported on Friday.

As many as 400 kits, provided by the United Nations Population Fund and worth 44.4 million Mongolian tugriks (some 15,500 U.S.

Dollars), contain necessities such as diapers, hand sanitizers, dry and wet tissues, underwear and socks for handicapped people who need constant care, the country's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection said in a statement.

The IDPD is observed every year on Dec. 3 to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

Mongolia, with a population of 3.2 million, has more than 100,000 people with disabilities, according to the National Statistics Office.

Related Topics

United Nations Mongolia Media Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah marks 49th National Day with rich musical ..

16 minutes ago

One dead, eight others injured after a blast in Pi ..

26 minutes ago

EU Approved at Technical Level European Framework ..

2 minutes ago

Doctors warns about severity of Covid-19 second wa ..

2 minutes ago

PPCSTI president calls for measures to boost touri ..

2 minutes ago

France threatens veto as Brexit talks stumble to l ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.