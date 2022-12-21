UN Doubts Can Deliver Much Relief to Syrians in 2023 Amid Lack of Funds, Growing Needs

The United Nations may be unable to provide Syria with much relief next year amid lack of funding and the staggering number of those in need, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday.

"The socio-economic degradation is the worst it has been since the beginning of the crisis. I am afraid that 2023 will not provide much relief to the people of Syria. Madam President, despite funding challenges and a complex operational environment, our humanitarian partners delivered life-saving assistance to 7.8 million people each month in 2022, including 2.

7 million people reached through cross-border operations," Griffiths said his report.

Griffiths said that 6 million people, a significant increase of 33%, need urgent assistance as winter approaches.

Unfortunately, the UN Refugee Agency will be unable to provide all the funds required to relieve the growing number of people in need, as only 21% of the funds for winterization response has been collected.

"This means that more than two thirds of people who need help will not receive it. Families will not have fuel, heaters, blankets, winter clothes and other items they need to ward off the cold," Griffiths said.