UrduPoint.com

UN Doubts Can Deliver Much Relief To Syrians In 2023 Amid Lack Of Funds, Growing Needs

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 09:16 PM

UN Doubts Can Deliver Much Relief to Syrians in 2023 Amid Lack of Funds, Growing Needs

The United Nations may be unable to provide Syria with much relief next year amid lack of funding and the staggering number of those in need, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United Nations may be unable to provide Syria with much relief next year amid lack of funding and the staggering number of those in need, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday.

"The socio-economic degradation is the worst it has been since the beginning of the crisis. I am afraid that 2023 will not provide much relief to the people of Syria. Madam President, despite funding challenges and a complex operational environment, our humanitarian partners delivered life-saving assistance to 7.8 million people each month in 2022, including 2.

7 million people reached through cross-border operations," Griffiths said his report.

Griffiths said that 6 million people, a significant increase of 33%, need urgent assistance as winter approaches.

Unfortunately, the UN Refugee Agency will be unable to provide all the funds required to relieve the growing number of people in need, as only 21% of the funds for winterization response has been collected.

"This means that more than two thirds of people who need help will not receive it. Families will not have fuel, heaters, blankets, winter clothes and other items they need to ward off the cold," Griffiths said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria May All Refugee Million

Recent Stories

New study shows loss of smell among most prevalent ..

New study shows loss of smell among most prevalent symptoms of long Covid

6 minutes ago
 Switzerland Adds 141 Russian Individuals, 49 Compa ..

Switzerland Adds 141 Russian Individuals, 49 Companies to Sanctions List - Gover ..

6 minutes ago
 NA body on housing constitutes committee to check ..

NA body on housing constitutes committee to check lease issues of commercial are ..

11 minutes ago
 22 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

22 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

11 minutes ago
 Iran Secures Return of Some Cultural Heritage Item ..

Iran Secures Return of Some Cultural Heritage Items From UK - Culture Ministry

11 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Cancel Joint Air Drills Due to Bad ..

South Korea, US Cancel Joint Air Drills Due to Bad Weather Conditions - Reports

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.