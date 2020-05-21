UrduPoint.com
UN Earmarks $23Mln To Battle COVID-19 Crisis In Syria - Coordinator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:10 PM

UN Earmarks $23Mln to Battle COVID-19 Crisis in Syria - Coordinator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The United Nations' Syria Relief Fund released $23 million to support communities across Syria to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), UN Humanitarian Coordinator Imran Riza said in a press release on Thursday.

"COVID-19 is an unprecedented global health, humanitarian and socio-economic crisis which disproportionately affects the world's poorest and most vulnerable," Riza said. "This contribution from the Syria Humanitarian Fund will go directly towards urgent and decisive action that will help curb transmission of the virus, protect frontline health workers, and support vulnerable communities who can ill-afford the destructive impacts of the pandemic."

Riza said the Syria Humanitarian Fund - managed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs - will provide funding to 27 partners across 32 projects.

Approximately 63 percent of the funds, or $14.4 million, will go to UN agencies and 21 percent, or $4.7 million, to international non-governmental organizations, the release said.

To enhance localized, community-based interventions, the Syria Humanitarian Fund has also continued to invest in non-governmental aid groups and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, the release added.

The support will include procurement of personal protective equipment to safeguard health workers, and critical hospital and laboratory supplies to bolster the capacity to test and treat patients. Communities in need will be provided increased access to water, sanitation and hygiene supplies to reduce the risk of infection, according to the release.

