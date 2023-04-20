UrduPoint.com

UN Efforts Did Not Yield Results To Unlock Russia's Export Potential - Senior Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UN Efforts Did Not Yield Results to Unlock Russia's Export Potential - Senior Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The efforts made by the United Nations (UN), including the Secretary-General, were not enough to change the situation with the export of Russian produce, despite the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Wednesday.

"The so-called 'Russian part' of the (grain) deal with the UN is quite stagnated. It was not nullified. We definitely had some dynamics, but these dynamics were because of the efforts ... by the Secretary-General and the UN, but they did not yield the results which are needed for fully realizing the full potential of our export capacity, which can be this year up to 50 million (tons)," Pankin told reporters.

According to the Russian diplomat, the grain deal made it possible for Ukraine to export over 50 million tons of its products, including 27 million tons of grain and other products and 23-24 million tons through solidarity corridors.

The future of the Ukraine grain deal will be decided by May 18, Pankin added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said that inspections of ships by the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) under the UN-brokered grain deal have resumed after two days of negotiations. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the JCC was experiencing difficulties in inspecting ships as part of the grain deal and that it was solely due to the actions of Ukrainian and UN representatives.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18.

