UrduPoint.com

UN Elects Five New Members To Serve On Security Council

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 06:35 PM

UN elects five new members to serve on Security Council

Five countries were elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council following a vote in the General Assembly on Tuesday

UNiTED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):Five countries were elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council following a vote in the General Assembly on Tuesday.

Algeria, Guyana, South Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia will join the premier 15-member body for maintaining international peace and security, starting in January, serving for a two-year period.

They were among six countries vying for five non-permanent seats around the Council horseshoe-shaped table that will become vacant at the end of the year.

The Security Council is composed of 15 countries, five of which - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States � are permanent members, granting them the right to veto any resolution or decision.

The 10 non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly, which comprises all 193 UN Member States, and in line with geographical distribution by region.

Voting is conducted by secret ballot and candidates must receive a two-thirds majority, or 128 votes, even if they run uncontested.

Overall, 192 countries voted to fill three Council seats allocated to the Africa and Asia-Pacific Groups, and one each for Eastern Europe and Latin America and the Caribbean.

Slovenia beat Belarus in the race for Eastern Europe, receiving 153 votes versus 38, while Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone and the Republic of Korea ran unopposed.

The five newly elected countries will join Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland as non-permanent members of the Council.

They will take up seats currently occupied by Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates when their two-year terms end on 31 December.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa Resolution United Nations Russia Europe China Vote France Albania Algeria Ecuador Brazil United Kingdom Belarus Japan South Korea United States Slovenia Switzerland Sierra Leone Ghana Guyana Gabon Malta United Arab Emirates Mozambique January December All Race

Recent Stories

Dubai South, Beijing New Aerotropolis sign agreeme ..

Dubai South, Beijing New Aerotropolis sign agreement

10 minutes ago
 Political turmoil hinders economy: Economic Survey ..

Political turmoil hinders economy: Economic Survey 2022-23 reveals steep decline ..

16 minutes ago
 Jahangir Tareen launches Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party ..

Jahangir Tareen launches Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party after parting ways with PTI

21 minutes ago
 Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Ministe ..

Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Minister Of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference fo ..

Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference for Social Development of the OI ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs hosts government excellence awarenes ..

Dubai Customs hosts government excellence awareness session

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.