UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Heading To Sudan Over Humanitarian Mission

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 04:13 PM

UN emergency relief coordinator heading to Sudan over Humanitarian mission

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock is heading to Sudan where more than 8.5 million people need aid following recent economic crisis and multiple disease outbreaks, a UN spokesman said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock is heading to Sudan where more than 8.5 million people need aid following recent economic crisis and multiple disease outbreaks, a UN spokesman said on Thursday.

Lowcock, the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, will spend three days from Nov. 22-24 in the country, his first visit since the transitional government was formed in August, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Lowcock will meet with Sudanese officials and humanitarian workers, he said.

"He will also travel to Kassala in the country's east to visit health facilities and meet people impacted by the recent economic shocks and disease outbreaks, as well as youth volunteers responding to the situation," Dujarric said.

Erratic weather, multiple disease outbreaks and economic crisis have led to more than 8.5 million people a number expected to increase needing humanitarian aid, the spokesman said.

Among of them are almost 2 million people who have been internally displaced.Sudan is undergoing a major transition since long-time President Omar al-Bashir was ousted from office in April.

Related Topics

Weather United Nations Visit Kassala Sudan April August From Government Million

Recent Stories

S.Korea decides to suspects termination of GSOMIA ..

3 minutes ago

Suspected Paedophile: Senate Committee on HR seeks ..

17 minutes ago

Anarchists Storm Cretan TV Channel to Protest Athe ..

3 minutes ago

Diplomatic representatives of 18 countries visits ..

3 minutes ago

Rain, snowfall standstills life in upper Astore

3 minutes ago

Turkey, TRNC continue to work on mutual energy pro ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.