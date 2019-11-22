UN emergency relief coordinator heading to Sudan over Humanitarian mission

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock is heading to Sudan where more than 8.5 million people need aid following recent economic crisis and multiple disease outbreaks, a UN spokesman said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock is heading to Sudan where more than 8.5 million people need aid following recent economic crisis and multiple disease outbreaks, a UN spokesman said on Thursday.

Lowcock, the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, will spend three days from Nov. 22-24 in the country, his first visit since the transitional government was formed in August, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Lowcock will meet with Sudanese officials and humanitarian workers, he said.

"He will also travel to Kassala in the country's east to visit health facilities and meet people impacted by the recent economic shocks and disease outbreaks, as well as youth volunteers responding to the situation," Dujarric said.

Erratic weather, multiple disease outbreaks and economic crisis have led to more than 8.5 million people a number expected to increase needing humanitarian aid, the spokesman said.

Among of them are almost 2 million people who have been internally displaced.Sudan is undergoing a major transition since long-time President Omar al-Bashir was ousted from office in April.