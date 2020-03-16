UrduPoint.com
UN Employee In New York Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:24 PM

The United Nations has confirmed that an employee who works at the Secretariat in New York had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The United Nations has confirmed that an employee who works at the Secretariat in New York had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Staff member who has tested positive has not had any contact with any other UN personnel since before the onset of symptoms," Dujarric told reporters. "It was somebody who works in the Secretariat."

Dujarric said the United Nations does not expect this or other infections among its personnel to have a critical impact on its operations because of the robust mitigation measures that have been put in place.

On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked all staff working at the United Nations headquarters in New York to telecommute until April 12 in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The United Nations confirmed earlier the first case of novel coronavirus infection among diplomats working in New York.

New York City authorities have so far confirmed 463 cases of infection with the virus, while the number of people infected across the state has increased to 954.

