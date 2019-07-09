UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Encouraged By Progress Of Intra-Afghan Talks In Doha - Deputy Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

UN Encouraged by Progress of Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha - Deputy Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The United Nations welcomes the progress in the intra-Afghan talks in Qatar's capital Doha and expects all parties to continue working in good faith toward achieving peace in Afghanistan, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are very encouraged by the progress of these talks; we hope that the parties will continue to work in good faith in this process, and we will see where they will go from there," Haq told reporters.

The United Nations values Qatar's contribution to advancing the peace in Afghanistan by hosting the intra-Afghan talks in Doha, Haq said.

Afghanistan has long been in a state of turmoil as the government fights the Taliban movement for control of the country's vast territories in rural areas.

On Monday, another round of intra-Afghan peace talks that brought together Afghanistan's warring parties ended in Doha and yielded a road map defining what post-war Afghanistan should look like. US and Taliban officials will resume bilateral talks in Doha in order to discuss the potential withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Road Qatar Doha Progress All From Government

Recent Stories

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

15 minutes ago

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

15 minutes ago

DG ISPR expresses grief at BOL TV anchorperson's a ..

15 minutes ago

Nigerian Parliament on Lockdown Amid Shiite Unrest ..

15 minutes ago

Slovakia Ready to Organize Top-Level Normandy-Form ..

15 minutes ago

US Stresses Maduro Must Step Down as Negotiations ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.