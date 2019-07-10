UN Encouraged by Progress of Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha - Deputy Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The United Nations welcomes the progress in the intra-Afghan talks in Qatar's capital Doha and expects all parties to continue working in good faith toward achieving peace in Afghanistan, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are very encouraged by the progress of these talks; we hope that the parties will continue to work in good faith in this process, and we will see where they will go from there," Haq told reporters.

The United Nations values Qatar's contribution to advancing the peace in Afghanistan by hosting the intra-Afghan talks in Doha, Haq said.

Afghanistan has long been in a state of turmoil as the government fights the Taliban movement for control of the country's vast territories in rural areas.

On Monday, another round of intra-Afghan peace talks that brought together Afghanistan's warring parties ended in Doha and yielded a road map defining what post-war Afghanistan should look like. US and Taliban officials will resume bilateral talks in Doha in order to discuss the potential withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan.