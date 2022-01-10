UN Encouraged by US-Russia Security Talks - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The United Nations is encouraged by strategic stability consultations that Russia and the United States held in Geneva on Monday, spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a press briefing.

"We just saw the meeting concluded. We're taking a look at what was decided," Dujarric said. "We're always encouraged by high-level dialogue, especially between two permanent members of the Security Council."