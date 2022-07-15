UrduPoint.com

UN Encouraging All Efforts Around World To Help Alleviate Food Crisis - Spokesperson

July 15, 2022

UN Encouraging All Efforts Around World to Help Alleviate Food Crisis - Spokesperson

The United Nations is encouraging all efforts around the globe to ease the global food crisis, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said on Friday

"I think for us, the important thing is to encourage all of the efforts being made around the world to see what can be done to help alleviate what could be a serious a worldwide food crisis," Haq said during a press briefing.

"I think for us, the important thing is to encourage all of the efforts being made around the world to see what can be done to help alleviate what could be a serious a worldwide food crisis," Haq said during a press briefing.

Haq's comment came in response to a request for comment on the United States' decision to issue a fact sheet and ease sanctions imposed on Russian food and fertilizer exports.

