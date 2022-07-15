UN Encouraging All Efforts Around World to Help Alleviate Food Crisis - Spokesperson

The United Nations is encouraging all efforts around the globe to ease the global food crisis, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The United Nations is encouraging all efforts around the globe to ease the global food crisis, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said on Friday .

"I think for us, the important thing is to encourage all of the efforts being made around the world to see what can be done to help alleviate what could be a serious a worldwide food crisis," Haq said during a press briefing.

Haq's comment came in response to a request for comment on the United States' decision to issue a fact sheet and ease sanctions imposed on Russian food and fertilizer exports.