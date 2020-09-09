UrduPoint.com
UN Engaged In Talks With Yemeni Parties On Ceasefire Declaration - Official

Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:10 PM

UN Engaged in Talks With Yemeni Parties on Ceasefire Declaration - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The United Nations is engaged in active talks with the Yemeni parties discussing a draft Joint Declaration on a nation-wide ceasefire, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said at a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"In Yemen, we are actively discussing with the parties a draft Joint Declaration, which includes provisions on a nation-wide ceasefire, economic and humanitarian measures, and the resumption of the political process," DiCarlo said.

She said following UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for a global ceasefire amid the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, UN special envoys and mediators have stepped up diplomatic efforts to advance peace across several regions.

In Libya, the United Nations is also working on a ceasefire agreement and the resumption of the intra-Libyan talks, DiCarlo added.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebel movement.

