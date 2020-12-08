UrduPoint.com
UN Engaging With Ethiopian Officials Amid Reports Of Shots Fired At UN Convoy - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

UN Engaging With Ethiopian Officials Amid Reports of Shots Fired at UN Convoy - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The United Nations is engaging with senior Ethiopian officials amid reports that an international aid convoy came under attack in the country's volatile Tigray region, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have seen the reports of a UN convoy being shot at in Tigray province. These are alarming reports and we are engaging at the highest level with the Federal government to express our concerns and avoid any such incidents in the future," Dujarric said.

The spokesperson explained that a convoy with four UN representatives - two Ethiopian and two international staffers - was engaged in a reconnaissance mission prior to the arrival of a larger humanitarian aid convoy.

Last week, the Ethiopian government and the United Nations struck a deal to open Tigray to relief supplies for refugees displaced by recent fighting.

Reports from Ethiopia suggest that the UN convoy ventured into a restricted area and were warned not to proceed before being fired upon.

Dujarric urged federal authorities to restart public services in the Tigray province and reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to resolving the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

A month of fighting in Tigray has forced at least 1 million people to flee their homes, many to areas bordering the province and others into neighboring Sudan, according to media reports.

