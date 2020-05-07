UN Enhances COVID-19 Response in Syria, Establishes 4 Testing Labs - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The United Nations continues to step up efforts to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Syria and has already established four laboratories for testing across the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The United Nations continues to support the establishment of testing capacity in all parts of Syria: four labs have been established in Damascus, Latakia and Aleppo in government-controlled areas and one in Idlib in the northwest," Dujarric said.

The spokesperson added that the organization is also involved in ensuring proper surveillance at entry points and providing personal protective equipment and training to health care workers responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

On Wednesday, the United Nations said it assessed the needs and identified an additional $385 million required to address the COVID-19 outbreak in Syria in 2020.

Dujarric also said that as of May 6, Syria had confirmed 45 COVID-19 cases, including three fatalities related to the disease.