UN Envoy Arrives In Doha To Discuss Afghan Peace

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:10 PM

UN Envoy Arrives in Doha to Discuss Afghan Peace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary-General's special representative for Afghanistan, arrived in Doha on Thursday for talks on Afghanistan, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.

"UN envoy for #Afghanistan Deborah Lyons arrived in Doha today for discussions with Peace Negotiation Teams from Islamic Republic & Taliban, as well as senior Turkish, Qatari & US officials on ways to reduce violence & accelerate peace process," the statement, published by UNAMA in Twitter, said.

In February 2020, the US and the Taliban signed the first peace agreement for 18 years that envisions the foreign troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan and launching the intra-Afghan dialogue to put an end to the armed conflict. Despite the deal, violence has persisted and the talks between the Taliban and Kabul appear to have yielded little or no result so far.

More Stories From World

