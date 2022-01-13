UrduPoint.com

UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip To Western Sahara - Spokesperson

Published January 13, 2022

UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western Sahara - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) UN Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara Staffan de Mistura arrived in Morocco's capital Rabat during his first trip to the region to hold meetings with government officials and representatives of the Polisario Front, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"The Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara, Mr. Staffan de Mistura, will begin his first visit to the region and landed in Rabat today. He will initially meet Moroccan officials in Rabat and then Frente POLISARIO officials in Tindouf/Rabouni," Dujarric said in a statement.

De Mistura also intends to visit Algiers and Nouakchott during the trip, Dujarric said.

"The Personal Envoy looks forward to hearing the views of all concerned on how to make progress towards a constructive resumption of the political process on Western Sahara," he said.

De Mistura assumed the UN Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Western Sahara post in October last year.

