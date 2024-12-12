Open Menu

UN Envoy Decries 'unimaginable Barbarity' In Syrian Prisons

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

UN envoy decries 'unimaginable barbarity' in Syrian prisons

Images from Syrian prisons since ex-president Bashar al-Assad's ouster clearly show the years-long horrors suffered by Syrians, the UN said Thursday, demanding the immediate release of "countless" others still being held

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Images from Syrian prisons since ex-president Bashar al-Assad's ouster clearly show the years-long horrors suffered by Syrians, the UN said Thursday, demanding the immediate release of "countless" others still being held.

The United Nations special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said haunting images emerging from the notorious Saydnaya prison and other detention facilities "underscore the unimaginable barbarity Syrians have endured and reported for years".

As rebels spearheaded by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group flooded into Damascus earlier this week, images showed dozens of emaciated men, some so weak they had to be carried, leaving Saydnaya.

Amnesty International has condemned the prison as a "human slaughterhouse".

While Saydnaya now stands empty, Pedersen warned that "countless children, women and men are still held arbitrarily in detention facilities under various authorities" in Syria.

"They must be immediately released."

The main priority now, Pedersen said, must be "accounting for the missing," and ensuring that "families receive the clarity and recognition they desperately need".

"Evidence of atrocities must be preserved and thoroughly documented to ensure accountability under international humanitarian law," he said.

Pedersen stressed that the families of those detained, missing and recently freed now needed "urgent support, including medical care, psychological support, legal assistance and safe shelter".

The UN envoy insisted that independent monitors should be granted "unfettered access" in the search for the missing, and called on all parties to cooperate with UN bodies.

"Justice for the victims and their families is not only a right but also essential for healing and for preventing further violations."

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Amnesty International Damascus Women All From

Recent Stories

Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th ..

Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th edition open now

6 minutes ago
 JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged mal ..

JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social medi ..

11 minutes ago
 Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and ..

Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurat ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates 19th Karachi International ..

2 minutes ago
 CM's zero tolerance policy against air pollution b ..

CM's zero tolerance policy against air pollution being implemented: Marriyum

2 minutes ago
 Zelensky visits south Ukraine front line

Zelensky visits south Ukraine front line

2 minutes ago
HBL PSL 10: Foreign players registration opens

HBL PSL 10: Foreign players registration opens

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.6 bi ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.6 billion

7 minutes ago
 272 farmers to get Green Tractors in DG Khan

272 farmers to get Green Tractors in DG Khan

2 minutes ago
 APCEA-USAID organizes stakeholders’ session on G ..

APCEA-USAID organizes stakeholders’ session on Gems’ City

2 minutes ago
 Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the yea ..

Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time

2 minutes ago
 Aligarh Model School to be upgraded with modern fa ..

Aligarh Model School to be upgraded with modern facilities: DC

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World