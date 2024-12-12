UN Envoy Decries 'unimaginable Barbarity' In Syrian Prisons
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Images from Syrian prisons since ex-president Bashar al-Assad's ouster clearly show the years-long horrors suffered by Syrians, the UN said Thursday, demanding the immediate release of "countless" others still being held.
The United Nations special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said haunting images emerging from the notorious Saydnaya prison and other detention facilities "underscore the unimaginable barbarity Syrians have endured and reported for years".
As rebels spearheaded by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group flooded into Damascus earlier this week, images showed dozens of emaciated men, some so weak they had to be carried, leaving Saydnaya.
Amnesty International has condemned the prison as a "human slaughterhouse".
While Saydnaya now stands empty, Pedersen warned that "countless children, women and men are still held arbitrarily in detention facilities under various authorities" in Syria.
"They must be immediately released."
The main priority now, Pedersen said, must be "accounting for the missing," and ensuring that "families receive the clarity and recognition they desperately need".
"Evidence of atrocities must be preserved and thoroughly documented to ensure accountability under international humanitarian law," he said.
Pedersen stressed that the families of those detained, missing and recently freed now needed "urgent support, including medical care, psychological support, legal assistance and safe shelter".
The UN envoy insisted that independent monitors should be granted "unfettered access" in the search for the missing, and called on all parties to cooperate with UN bodies.
"Justice for the victims and their families is not only a right but also essential for healing and for preventing further violations."
