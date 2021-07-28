UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy For Afghanistan Deborah Lyons Says UNAMA Transformation Effort 'in Crisis'

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:07 PM

UN Envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons Says UNAMA Transformation Effort 'in Crisis'

UN envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said on Wednesday that the transformation effort carried out by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is in crisis, with half the Afghan population in need of humanitarian aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) UN envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said on Wednesday that the transformation effort carried out by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is in crisis, with half the Afghan population in need of humanitarian aid.

"While the partnership is strong and the commitment from both sides - Government and the International Community - remains sincere, the transformational effort that is underway is itself is in crisis," Lyons said at a special joint coordination and monitoring board meeting.

Afghanistan civilian casualties this year are 50% higher than the previous year, with half of the total number made up of women and children. Drought, disease, hunger, displacement, attacks by Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization), and a fourth wave of COVID-19 are the causes of severe civilian casualties, the diplomat stated.

"Eighteen million Afghans today are facing dire humanitarian needs. That is twice the number of the same category last year.

It represents half the country," Lyons added.

One of UNAMA's priority concerns is the Taliban's recent advances. The militants have gained control of border posts which accounted for over 30% of government revenue last year.

An immediate end to the violence, more funding, and a favorable operating environment for humanitarian partners are the key factors for successful delivery of UNAMA services, the UN envoy concluded.

Afghanistan has experienced a surge in violence in recent weeks as the Taliban intensified its offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of the agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

UNAMA is a political mission established by the UN Security Council in March 2002 at the request of the Afghan government to support the peace process. The mission's focus is political affairs, development and humanitarian issues.

