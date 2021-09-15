UN Envoy for Afghanistan Discusses Safety of Aid Workers with Taliban - UNAMA

UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons met on Wednesday with the Afghan Minister of Interior, Siraj Haqqani, appointed by the Taliban (banned in Russia), to discuss the safety of humanitarian staff working in the country, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons met on Wednesday with the Afghan Minister of Interior, Siraj Haqqani, appointed by the Taliban (banned in Russia), to discuss the safety of humanitarian staff working in the country, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement.

"UN envoy Deborah Lyons (and) the Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security today met Siraj Haqqani, stressing the absolute necessity for all UN (and) humanitarian personnel in Afghanistan to be able to work without intimidation or obstruction to deliver vital aid (and) conduct work for Afghan people," UNAMA said via Twitter.

In the meeting, the officials also addressed the issue of mutual trust to improve the situation in Afghanistan, especially in restarting the economy, ensuring that civil servants and health workers are paid and that medicines and food are reaching Afghans in need.

Before heading back to Kabul, Lyons met in Doha, Qatar, with Afghan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai. The officials discussed the urgent need for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, the importance of an inclusive government and the country's ability to respond to the economic challenges, UNAMA said.

In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces and entered the capital city of Kabul on August 15. The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed on August 31, ending the nearly twenty-year American military presence in the country.

On September 6, the Taliban announced that the last resisting province, Panjshir, had come under their control. Shortly after, the movement announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been on the UN sanctions list since 2001.