UN Envoy for Afghanistan Offers Condolences Over Recent Deadly Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons expressed condolences over the two recent attacks in the country and discussed the issues of a prisoner exchange and plans for intra-Afghan dialogue in talks with National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib.

"In an introductory call, UN envoy @DeborahLyonsUN spoke today with #Afghanistan NSA @HMohib, offering condolences for recent attacks and discussing the ongoing conflict, prisoner exchange issues and plans for intra-Afghan negotiations - offering UN expertise where needed," the mission wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, a militant attack on a Kabul hospital, supported by the Doctors Without Borders international humanitarian organization, claimed the lives of 24 people and injured 16 others.

Only several staffers managed to escape the building as the security forces neutralized all the attackers.

On the same day, 24 people were killed and 68 others were injured in a suicide bombing at the funeral of Khewa district police chief, Haji Sheikh Ikram, in the eastern Nangarhar province.

President Ashraf Ghani has blamed the Taliban for the incidents and issued an order to resume the government's offensive against the movement.