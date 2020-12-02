UN Envoy for Afghanistan Welcomes Progress in Kabul-Taliban Negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Deborah Lyons, the UN envoy for Afghanistan and the head of the UNAMA assistance mission, welcomes the progress achieved by the Afghan government and the Taliban movement in the peace process, UNAMA said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the sides announced finalizing the procedure for the intra-Afghan peace talks.

"UN envoy for #Afghanistan @DeborahLyonsUN welcomes progress achieved by both negotiating teams in the #AfghanPeaceProcess. Moving on to the agenda is a positive development. This breakthrough should be a springboard to reach the peace wanted by all Afghans," UNAMA wrote on Twitter.