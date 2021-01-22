UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy For Alliance Of Civilizations Says Plans To Visit Nagorno-Karabakh In Q1 Of 2021

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:17 PM

The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) has been invited to help parties to a recent Nagorno-Karabakh conflict reconcile, so UNAOC High Representative Miguel Angel Moratinos is planning to visit the region in the first quarter of 2021, he told Sputnik

"I am planning to go to the [Nagorno-Karabakh] region. I am planning to really try to help the parties. I mean in the first quarter of this year I will try to be there," the envoy said.

The alliance, which specializes in intercultural dialogue, has not been directly involved yet, but it has been "requested to help, to assist both parties to really reconcile."

"I think our main role is to really create the human conditions for dialogue between these religious and local communities so that they can understand that they have to live together, to respect each other," Moratinos explained.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a source of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan for decades now. A few months ago, tensions flared up, and military confrontation began. Peace was achieved with the help of Russia in November. Both Azerbaijan and Armenia-backed unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh were to remain at whatever positions they were holding at the time of the ceasefire. Russian peacekeepers were sent in to monitor the situation along the contact line.

