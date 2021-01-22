UN Envoy for Intercultural Dialogue Says Concerned Over Neo-Nazism in US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Nazism is not a thing of the past, there are worrying tendencies, such as, for instance, Neo-Nazism and white supremacy in the United States, UN High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos told Sputnik.

"Nazism today unfortunately has not disappeared. When we are talking about terrorism I meanly people mainly focus in certain countries on so-called Islamic radical terrorism. This is a great concern in the UN what we call white supremacy and Neo-Nazism. People who are using this kind of philosophy carry out terrorist attacks in different countries," the UN envoy said.

It is important to stay alerted to any such movements, Moratinos said.

"What happened in the United States also, I mean there is a group that can be qualified as new fascism, as neo supremacy and is trying to undermine democracy in different countries," the envoy said.

Meanwhile, any initiatives that contribute to the fight against Nazism are welcome, Moratinos said, when asked about Russia's resolution against glorification of Nazism. The UN General Assembly adopted the draft resolution in December with the backing of 130 countries.