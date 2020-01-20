UrduPoint.com
UN Envoy For Iraq Calls For More Action On Reforms Amid Ongoing Mass Protests

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:21 PM

UN Envoy for Iraq Calls for More Action on Reforms Amid Ongoing Mass Protests

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN chief's special representative for Iraq, has called for a renewed push for reforms in the Middle East nation as mass public demonstrations across the country enter their fourth month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN chief's special representative for Iraq, has called for a renewed push for reforms in the middle East nation as mass public demonstrations across the country enter their fourth month.

Hennis-Plasschaert expressed concern about ongoing human rights violations in Iraq and emphasized the importance of pressing ahead to meet the needs of the people.

"In recent months, hundreds of thousands of Iraqis from all walks of life have taken to the streets to voice their hopes for better times, free from corruption, partisan interests and foreign interference. The killing and injury of peaceful protesters, combined with long years of undelivered promises, have resulted in a major crisis of confidence," she said, as quoted in a press release issued by the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

According to Hennis-Plasschaert, despite the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi in November, political leaders remain unable to agree on a way forward.

"While there was public acknowledgment by all actors that urgent reform is needed, it is now high time to put these words into action and to avoid further derailing of these protests by those pursuing their own objectives, not wishing well for this country and its people," UNAMI said.

The UN special envoy also urged the Iraqi authorities to do everything to protect and avoid the violent suppression of peaceful demonstrators. She also called on protesters to avoid counterproductive violence and destruction of property.

Since early October, the Iraqi people have been demanding economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, over 400 people have died in the protests, and about 15,000 have been injured.

Mahdi remains in office in the capacity of caretaker until a replacement is found. President Barham Salih submitted his resignation in December. The crisis gave rise to talks about the need for early parliamentary elections.

