UN Envoy For Iraq Discusses With Country's Unions Ways Out Of Existing Crisis - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) UN Special Representative for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert met with Iraqi unions' and syndicates' leaders to discuss the ongoing political crisis in the country potential solutions, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General's Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, met today with the heads of Iraqi unions and syndicates," Haq said. "They discussed the current political situation in the country, including the ongoing demonstrations and possible solutions."

Haq added that on Monday, Hennis-Plasschaert was received by the Iraqi Shiite spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Sistani in the city of Najaf. Sistani, in a statement following the meeting, said he welcomed the United Nations' Next Step plan for the way forward.

On November 10, the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq proposed a list of immediate, short and medium-term measures to contain the instability in the country. The proposed measures include releasing all peaceful protesters; launching a full probe into cases of abduction and prosecuting those responsible for the excessive use of force; reforming the electoral and security sectors; and addressing the issue of corruption and the current Constitution.

More than 300 people have died and some 15,000 have been injured during nationwide protests in Iraq since October, according to the Independent High Commission for Human Rights of Iraq on Sunday.

