UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Envoy For Iraq Meets With Protesters In Baghdad, Calls For Dialogue With Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 04:10 AM

UN Envoy for Iraq Meets With Protesters in Baghdad, Calls for Dialogue With Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the special representative of the United Nations secretary-general for Iraq, met with anti-government protesters in Baghdad and called for dialogue between the demonstrators and the authorities to settle their disagreements, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said early on Thursday.

"In line with UNAMI's mandate to advise and support, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, met with a number of protesters in Baghdad tonight. The Special Representative reiterated her call for calm and emphasized the importance of a direct dialogue between the people on the streets and Iraq's leadership," the mission wrote on Facebook.

Hennis-Plasschaert called the protesters' demands for fighting corruption and crises in the social sphere legitimate and longstanding.

The envoy warned the authorities against violence.

"The ability to preserve the right to protest is a sign of political and democratic maturity. Moreover, the use of force only fuels the anger, de-escalation is urgently needed," Hennis-Plasschaert pointed out.

The demonstrations have been rocking Baghdad since Tuesday and have turned violent as security officers tried to disperse the protests.

On Wednesday, the United Nations has expressed concern over the ongoing violence and called for restraint.

Related Topics

Corruption Protest United Nations Facebook Iraq Baghdad

Recent Stories

I have learned a lot about living in space: Hazza ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: A ..

4 hours ago

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

5 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

5 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

5 hours ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.