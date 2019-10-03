UN Envoy for Iraq Meets With Protesters in Baghdad, Calls for Dialogue With Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the special representative of the United Nations secretary-general for Iraq, met with anti-government protesters in Baghdad and called for dialogue between the demonstrators and the authorities to settle their disagreements, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said early on Thursday.

"In line with UNAMI's mandate to advise and support, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, met with a number of protesters in Baghdad tonight. The Special Representative reiterated her call for calm and emphasized the importance of a direct dialogue between the people on the streets and Iraq's leadership," the mission wrote on Facebook.

Hennis-Plasschaert called the protesters' demands for fighting corruption and crises in the social sphere legitimate and longstanding.

The envoy warned the authorities against violence.

"The ability to preserve the right to protest is a sign of political and democratic maturity. Moreover, the use of force only fuels the anger, de-escalation is urgently needed," Hennis-Plasschaert pointed out.

The demonstrations have been rocking Baghdad since Tuesday and have turned violent as security officers tried to disperse the protests.

On Wednesday, the United Nations has expressed concern over the ongoing violence and called for restraint.