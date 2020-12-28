UN Acting Special Envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams assisted the holding of the second virtual meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum's Legal Committee that addressed the legal foundations for holding elections next year, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) UN Acting Special Envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams assisted the holding of the second virtual meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum's Legal Committee that addressed the legal foundations for holding elections next year, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement on Monday.

"Acting [Special Representative of the Secretary-General ] Stephanie Williams facilitated today the second virtual meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum's Legal Committee," UNSMIL said via Twitter. "The meeting's discussions focused on legislative and legal foundations necessary for holding the national elections.

"

UNSMIL noted that the High National Elections Committee (HNEC) head Emad al- Sayeh, attended the meeting and briefed on the progress in the HNEC's technical preparedness necessary to hold the elections.

On December 21, the first session of the Legal Committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, composed of 18 of the 75 participants in the dialogue, began to follow the discussions of the Constitutional Committee formed by the lower and upper chambers and make recommendations for assistance.

The Legal Committee is also competent to advise the Forum on legal issues related to the legal framework necessary for the holding elections on December 24, 2021.