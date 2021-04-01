UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Envoy For Myanmar Says Plans To Visit Region For Talks With ASEAN, Other Leaders Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:40 AM

UN Envoy for Myanmar Says Plans to Visit Region for Talks With ASEAN, Other Leaders Soon

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said on Wednesday that she intends to visit the region possibly next week for discussions with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other leaders.

"I intend to visit the region soon, hopefully, next week, in continuation of my close consultations with members of the ASEAN and other leaders," Schraner Burgener told the UN Security Council during a closed meeting on the situation in Myanmar.

Related Topics

United Nations Visit Myanmar Asia

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

27 minutes ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

40 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

42 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

42 minutes ago

US Police Briefly Evacuate Offices on Capitol Hill ..

14 minutes ago

Two US Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump Over Janu ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.