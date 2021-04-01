UN Envoy for Myanmar Says Plans to Visit Region for Talks With ASEAN, Other Leaders Soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said on Wednesday that she intends to visit the region possibly next week for discussions with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other leaders.

"I intend to visit the region soon, hopefully, next week, in continuation of my close consultations with members of the ASEAN and other leaders," Schraner Burgener told the UN Security Council during a closed meeting on the situation in Myanmar.