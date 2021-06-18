UN Envoy for Myanmar Urges Security Council to Take Timely Action as Situation 'Worrisome'

United Nations Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Shraner Burgener on Friday urged the UN Security Councl to render timely support to stop the violence in the country given the situation on the ground is very bad

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) United Nations Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Shraner Burgener on Friday urged the UN Security Councl to render timely support to stop the violence in the country given the situation on the ground is very bad.

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council held a closed meeting with the participation of Schraner Burgener to discuss the violence in Myanmar following the February 1 military coup.

"The situation on the ground in Myanmar is very worrisome, it's a very bad situation," Schraner Burgener said. "I asked the Security Council for a timely support and action.

We expect the council to speak with unity, especially against violence."

Schraner Burgener noted some 600 people have been killed since the February 1 coup d'etat and more than 6,000 detained by the Myanmar military. In addition, violence by security forces, a collapsed health system and food insecurity have made some 175,000 people to become internally displaced, she said.

"If the situation continues like that, we expect around half of the population will live under the poverty line," Schraner Burgener added.