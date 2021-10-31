UrduPoint.com

UN Envoy For Sudan Discusses 'Options For Mediation' With Prime Minister Hamdok

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes met with ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to discuss the situation in the country.

"Just met with @SudanPMHamdok at his residence where he remains well but under house arrest. We discussed options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan," Perthes tweeted.

The UN official added that would continue the discussions with other "stakeholders" of the country.

On Monday, the Sudanese military detained Hamdok and several other members of the government. The head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the country's government. On Tuesday, Hamdok and his wife were reported to have returned to their residence.

