UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Envoy For Syria Arrives In Damascus To Meet Country's Leadership - Source

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:23 PM

UN Envoy for Syria Arrives in Damascus to Meet Country's Leadership - Source

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen arrived on Tuesday in Damascus for a working visit, a source from the UN office in the Syrian capital told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen arrived on Tuesday in Damascus for a working visit, a source from the UN office in the Syrian capital told Sputnik.

Last week, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that Pedersen was set to travel to Damascus for talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on Wednesday.

"[UN] Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has arrived in Damascus," the source said.

During his recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Pedersen said that he welcomed the mutual work being done by the United Nations and Russia in Syria and expressed hope for more progress on conflict resolution this year.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Since government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to reaching a political settlement and facilitating the return of refugees.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Damascus Visit Progress From Government Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan passes away i ..

20 minutes ago

48 held for refilling gas in Rawalpindi

25 seconds ago

Syrian regime forces storm key rebel-held town: mo ..

28 seconds ago

Klopp defends stance on FA Cup replays

30 seconds ago

Intermittent rain continued in city Lahore

31 seconds ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.