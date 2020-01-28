UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen arrived on Tuesday in Damascus for a working visit, a source from the UN office in the Syrian capital told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen arrived on Tuesday in Damascus for a working visit, a source from the UN office in the Syrian capital told Sputnik.

Last week, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that Pedersen was set to travel to Damascus for talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on Wednesday.

"[UN] Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has arrived in Damascus," the source said.

During his recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Pedersen said that he welcomed the mutual work being done by the United Nations and Russia in Syria and expressed hope for more progress on conflict resolution this year.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Since government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to reaching a political settlement and facilitating the return of refugees.