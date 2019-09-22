UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Envoy For Syria Comes To Damascus For Talks With Top Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 11:20 PM

UN Envoy for Syria Comes to Damascus for Talks With Top Diplomat

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen arrived in Damascus on Sunday where he plans to meet with Foreign Minister Walid Muallem for talks on the constitutional committee.

"Pleasure being back in Damascus.

I had productive meetings [with] FM al-Muallem during my last visit. Since then, I believe I've made some progress on the total package on the Constitutional Committee. I'm looking forward to my meeting [with] FM Monday," he was quoted as saying in a post on his mission's official Twitter page.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Twitter Damascus Visit Progress Sunday Post

Recent Stories

DC forms committee for dengue surveillance audit

6 minutes ago

Bus crashing Chinese tourists was driver's first t ..

8 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

8 minutes ago

13 farmers caught for water theft in Sargodha

8 minutes ago

1,556 arrested as violence continues to hit Hong K ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Signs Cabinet Resolution on ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.