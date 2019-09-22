UN Envoy for Syria Comes to Damascus for Talks With Top Diplomat

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen arrived in Damascus on Sunday where he plans to meet with Foreign Minister Walid Muallem for talks on the constitutional committee.

"Pleasure being back in Damascus.

I had productive meetings [with] FM al-Muallem during my last visit. Since then, I believe I've made some progress on the total package on the Constitutional Committee. I'm looking forward to my meeting [with] FM Monday," he was quoted as saying in a post on his mission's official Twitter page.